Berhampur: The famous ‘Danda Nacha’ festival, also known as Meru Jatra, will not be observed in Odisha’s Ganjam district on April 13 in view of the ongoing lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic , the district administration announced on Sunday.

Ganjam Dstrict Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, in a video message, appealed people not to come out of their houses to celebrate the religious folk dance.

Danda Nacha, a religious folk dance of the district, begins on the auspicious day of Mahabishuva Sankranti in Odia month of Chaitra and continue for 21 days.

The festival is considered as the most ancient traditional form of worship. Participants of Danda Nacha are called as ‘Dandua’ and the chief is known as ‘Pata Dandua’. The Dandua troupes move from village to village to perform the dance which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali.