Dancing umpire in Odisha steals the show during cricket match, watch video

Puri: A dancing umpire of a cricket tournament has become the talk of the town in Astaranga area of Puri district. The dancing umpire has been identified as 22-year-old Bablu Sahu.

In a video which has gone viral among the social media users, Bablu Sahu can be seen giving signals of out, six, four, wide, no balls and so on with his unique and funny styles matching the beats of the songs played on the background.

Bablu Sahu was the centre of attraction during the State-level Sarala Cup-2024. The 35th edition of the tournament was being played at the Astaranga Narendra Stadium. Several teams from different parts of the State were taking part in the tournament. However, Bablu was the crowd puller of the tournament.

Be it out or not out, be it six or four, Bablu Sahu was giving signals with his unique styles and stealing the show completely and entertaining the attendees.

Not only once or twice, but throughout the match, Bablu Sahu was seen dancing with the songs and giving signals with different gestures as per the requirement and the audience along with the players had a lot of fun watching the his dance.

Bablu Sahu is a resident of Dhenkanal area. He has been umpiring since the age of 19. For his artistic style, he has gone to umpiring in other states like Jharkhand, Kolkata, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. Most importantly, he has umpired almost in all the districts of Odisha and won everyone’s heart.

“This is the first time that he (Bablu Sahu, the dancing umpire) has come to Astaranga. He has received respect and love from the people for his dancing umpiring styles,” informed one of the organisers. “The Dancing umpire is better entertainer than the cheer girls,” he added.

Watch the video of the dancing umpire in Odisha: