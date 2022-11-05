DAMaN movie makers lodged FIR against Youtube channels for piracy

Bhubaneswar: Much anticipated Ollywood movie DAMaN starring Babu Shan has been released for theaters in Odisha. The movie is also making the audience awestruck with its performance which is based on real events.

In the meantime, the movie makers of the film have lodged an First Information Report (FIR) against 11 Youtube channels at Cyber police station, who are involved in pirating and releasing the full movie online on Youtube channels here in Odisha today.

According to reports, the movie producer Pramod Samal, Line Producer Bijay Patra, Media planner and Creative head Pranaya Jethy have alleged that, some people have recorded the whole movie through a hidden camera in cinema halls. Later, they uploaded the movie on various youtube channels.

After getting knowledge regarding the piracy of the film, the movie team lodged an FIR against the youtube channels.

In the meantime, the cyber police have initiated a probe into the matter as per the FIR, said sources.

It is to be noted that, on November 4 this year, movie DAMaN got released in theaters, which is based on a real event about a doctor who served people in remote areas of Malkangiri district and in the dominance of Naxals and his fight against superstitious mentality.