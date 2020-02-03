Daily wager gets I-T department notice for transaction over crores in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A daily wage labourer, who stays in Pujariguda village under Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district, has been served a notice for tax return for having transactions over Rs 1 cr in his bank account.

The I-T department through its notice have asked the man identified as Sanadhar Gand to pay Rs 2.60 lakh for the huge transaction made by his ICICI Bank Account in past few months.

A total transaction of Rs 1.47 cr has been done through the bank account of Sanadhar, the notice reads.

After getting served such a notice wrongfully, the victim who earns a meagre amount every day to make both ends meet has alleged his employer’s role behind the transaction. He has claimed that his employer, one Pappu Aggarwal of his village, has cheated him by taking a signature on blank paper and later using his Aadhaar card and biometric fingerprint fraudulently.

“I started working for my employer at a wage of Rs 70 per day over seven years ago. I always believed him and signed on a blank paper, then handed over him to my Aadhar card and gave biometric fingerprint whenever he said. Now he has cheated me,” said the victim.

While Sanadhar has not registered any police case in connection with the fraud, his repeated appeal to Aggarwal to sort out the issue has fallen on deaf ears so far.