Daily life disrupted in Odisha’s Balasore due to heavy rain: People wade through knee-deep water

Balasore: Heavy and incessant rainfall lashed Odisha’s Balasore city today while many people were witnessed wading through knee-deep water at several places. Many areas were seen submerged with water.

As per reports even main roads of Balasore city have been filled with 2 feet high rain water that has created traffic congestion. Also, some hotels were witnessed submerged with rain water due to incessant rain that lashed across the day on Wednesday.

Some shops and eateries near Chidiapolo are merged with water while two feet high water flowing on some roads. The fire brigade have been engaged to release water from the eateries using pump sets.

