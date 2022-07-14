Daily Covid Cases In Odisha Cross 800 Mark, Active Tally Over 4k

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday reported a huge spike in Covid cases with more than 800 positives, informed Information & Public Relations Department. The state has witnessed 804 Covid cases including 71 children.

Out of the total cases, 471 are quarantine cases while the rest 333 are local contacts. Currently, there are 4262 active cases in the State.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 26 districts and the State Pool:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Balangir: 5

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 119

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Gajapati: 5

10. Jagatsinghpur: 18

11. Jajpur: 19

12. Jharsuguda: 9

13. Kalahandi: 8

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Keonjhar: 5

16. Khurda: 307

17. Koraput: 6

18. Malkangiri: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 28

20. Nayagarh: 17

21. Nuapada: 9

22. Puri: 28

23. Rayagada: 2

24. Sambalpur: 30

25. Sonepur: 9

26. Sundargarh: 80

27. State Pool: 71

It is pertinent to mention that the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued strict Covid restrictions in public places in view of the rising number of positive cases. The Covid protocols such as no overcrowding of customers in food stalls, social distancing of 6 Ft., usage of face masks, hand sanitization, have been imposed.

Adding to it, strict protocols have been imposed as a precautionary measure for the ‘Bol Bom’ devotees. The devotees will have to maintain social distancing, and wear masks at all times.