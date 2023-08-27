Dacoity in Bhubaneswar, 5 arrested cash worth Rs. 1cr seized

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police has on Sunday arrested five dacoits in connection with the Nandan Vihar dacoity case in Bhubaneswar.

The dacoits broke into houses in Nandan vihar area in Bhubaneswar on August 2, 2023 and looted lakhs of rupees.

A dacoity had taken place in Basundhara Colony of Infocity police station limits in Nandan vihar a crowded place. At 7:30 pm in the evening, three masked armed robbers entered houses and looted valuables and cash.

A father and son duo were attacked and threatened to keep quiet, and then searched for different places in the house. The dacoits had been accused of looting lakhs of rupees along with gold jewellery. The Infocity police reached the scene and were investigating the robbery incident.

However in a major success to the Commissionerate Police in the Nandan Vihar dacoity case five accused persons have been arrested on Sunday.

Other than that, the police has seized cash amounting to more than one crore from the arrested persons. Huge amount of gold ornaments has also been seized.

Reportedly it is worth mentioning that, arms and ammunitions worth lakhs has been seized from them. The police shall further question the accused on this matter. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.