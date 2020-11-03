Dacoity gang busted in Odisha’s Koraput, 5 held

Koraput: A dacoity gang was busted and five of its members were arrested from different locations in Odisha’s Koraput district late last night, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Daitari Chalan (27) of Nabarangpur district and Sahadeba Muduli (27), Ruben Khora (20) and Rajkumar Naik (40), Ghana Khora (25) of Koraput district.

Police recovered three gold chains weighing around 30 grams, cash of Rs 72,800, a car bearing Regd No-OR02 AB 5389, a motorcycle bearing Regd No- OR 10 G 4359, four mobile phones, two iron rods and two knives from their possession.

Police said, a bride and here family members were travelling in an Innova car from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh to Borigumma in the district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. After arriving in Koraput town, they took Raniguda route to reach their destination.

However, the accused stopped the car on Musubput Bridge near Raniguda water reservoir at around 1.30 AM and terrorised the passengers with sharp weapons, and looted the cash and gold from the victims, police added.

Later the victims lodged a complaint at Sadar Police station,Koraput in this regard.

The police swung into action and arrested the accused from different locations in the district late last night.

“The accused persons are habitual offenders and they were involved in several dacoity cases in Koraput and neighbouring Nabarangpur district,” a senior police official said.