Aska: A dacoity bid has been foiled by the Aska police and a gang of dacoits has been busted at Dashanapali in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The police got a tip-off and raided a rest shed near Charimile square.

According to reports, they were allegedly preparing to commit dacoity and were apprehend by the police.

As many as four accused persons were arrested. One pistol, five live bombs, two live cartridges, three swords, two metal cutters and other incriminating articles were seized.