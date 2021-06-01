Dacoity Bid Foiled In Ganjam Of Odisha, 4 Arrested

By WCE 2
dacoity bid odisha
Pic Credits: Odisha Police

Aska: A dacoity bid has been foiled by the Aska police and a gang of dacoits has been busted at Dashanapali in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The police got a tip-off and raided a rest shed near Charimile square.

According to reports, they were allegedly preparing to commit dacoity and were apprehend by the police.

As many as four accused persons were arrested. One pistol, five live bombs, two live cartridges, three swords, two metal cutters and other incriminating articles were seized.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Poet Jayanta Mahapatra Hospitalised, Tests Covid Positive

State

Orissa High Court Grants Bail To Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi

State

Lightning, Thunderstorm And Rainfall Warning For 10 Districts In Odisha

State

Odisha Reports Highest-Ever Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.