Dacoity bid foiled in Cuttack of Odisha, 4 arrested

Cuttack: The Commissionerate police of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar is in full action mode keeping in mind the upcoming festive season.

The Commissionerate police on Thursday night has successfully foiled a major dacoity bid in Malgodown area of Cuttack, said reliable reports.

Reportedly, the Malgodown police got a tip-off regarding this plan of a mega dacoity and conducted a raid in the Malgodown area of Cuttack.

It is worth mentioning that as many as four people have bee arrested by the Maldodown police during the operation.

A detailed report in this regard is to be given by the DCP of Cuttack Pinak Mishra in a presser slated to be held later today.

The Commissionerate police has become very active and aims to prevent all kinds of illegal activities during and ahead of the festive season.

Recently on September 16, the Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh has urged citizens to say no to extortion money, and issued a complaint number.

According to reliable reports, the Bhubaneswar Urban Police Department (UPD) has taken a zero-tolerance policy for goons. They have formed an action plan before the arrival of the festive season.

The DCP has urged the denizens of Bhubaneswar to report immediately to the police in case of forced collection of Puja Chanda (extortion money) and has requested people to contact the Commissionerate Police immediately.

Furthermore, the Commissionerate Police has issued a toll free number 7077798111 for reporting of collection of dada batti, puja chanda or any form of extortion money.