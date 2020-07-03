Khurda: The mystery surrounding the Bhogada bombing and loot case has finally been solved by the Khurda Police. They have arrested a gang of six persons including the main accused and a woman, informed the Khurda SP Ajay Pratap Swain in a press conference.

Briefing the media persons, SP Swain said that the police have also seized two bikes, 4 crude bombs, 4 kgs of silver, 100 grams of gold and other sharp-edged weapons from the gang.

As per reports, the gang was involved in a bombing and loot case that was reported in Bhogada a few days back.