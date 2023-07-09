Dacoit gang involved in attack on IPS Sagarika Nath’s parents arrested

In a major breakthrough in the case involving the loot and attack on IPS Sagarika Nath’s parents, Police busted a dacoit gang and arrested five members of it.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Loot & attack on IPS Sagarika Nath’s parents
Credit: IANS (Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough in the case involving the loot and attack on IPS Sagarika Nath’s parents, the Commissionerate Police busted a dacoit gang and arrested five members of it.

According to reports, police also seized 45 grams of gold, 10 gold chains, Rs 40,000 cash, and a bike from the possession of the looters who are also said to be involved in other crimes.

Must Read

Bhubaneswar Lingaraj Temple gears up for first Monday of…

Balasore train accident: CBI summons Bahanaga Bazaar station…

Sarathi Baba’s foster son has a grand wedding in…

It is to be noted here that the parents of IPS Sagarika Nath, who at present is the SP of Balasore, were attacked earlier this month, while they were on their way to their residence at Satya Sai Enclave near AMRI Hospital.

The two bike-borne miscreants intercepted their car and snatched gold chains and money from them. Besides, they damaged the car of Nath’s parents and fled the spot leaving their bike after locals assembled in the area.

Later, Nath’s parents filed a complaint at Bharatpur police station. Based on which, police had started an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

Two youth from Cuttack fall prey to Bitcoin fraud, lose Rs 43 lakh

State

Six arrested by Sambalpur police, numerous illegal weapons seized

State

Bank robbery attempt in Ganjam fails as siren goes off unexpectedly

State

Nandankanan lion safari bus carrying passengers falls into ditch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans