Dacoit gang involved in attack on IPS Sagarika Nath’s parents arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough in the case involving the loot and attack on IPS Sagarika Nath’s parents, the Commissionerate Police busted a dacoit gang and arrested five members of it.

According to reports, police also seized 45 grams of gold, 10 gold chains, Rs 40,000 cash, and a bike from the possession of the looters who are also said to be involved in other crimes.

It is to be noted here that the parents of IPS Sagarika Nath, who at present is the SP of Balasore, were attacked earlier this month, while they were on their way to their residence at Satya Sai Enclave near AMRI Hospital.

The two bike-borne miscreants intercepted their car and snatched gold chains and money from them. Besides, they damaged the car of Nath’s parents and fled the spot leaving their bike after locals assembled in the area.

Later, Nath’s parents filed a complaint at Bharatpur police station. Based on which, police had started an investigation into the matter.