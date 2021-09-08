Dacoit gang busted in Odisha’s Balasore, 7 held

Balasore: In a major success, Police busted a dacoit gang in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday and arrested 7 members of the gang. Police personnel of the Sahadevkhunta Model Police station nabbed the culprits.

As per reports, Sahadevkhunta Police arrested the 7 persons and seized six mobiles, five bikes, two swords, toy guns, tablets and cash money from their possession. It has been learnt that more than ten cases of dacoity have been registered in different Police Stations in the names of these criminals.

This gang was committing snatching and dacoity from people, said Additional SP in a presser.

On last September 1, three miscreants had looted Pratap Kumar Barik, an employee of the IDFC First Bank in Remuna golei when he was returning from the village. They frightened him showing sharp weapon (Bhujali) and gun and looted Rs. 3,000, mobile phone, tablet and pen drive. The matter was complained in Sahadevkhunta Police Station following which Police swung into action and arrested these culprits after conducting raids at different places.