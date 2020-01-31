Dabugam MLA's Car Hits Auto Rickshaw, One critical

Dabugam MLA’s Car Hits Auto Rickshaw, One critical

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur : A 60-year-old man sustained  severe injuries and six others suffered minor injuries  after an auto rickshaw, in which they were travelling in, was hit by a car belonging to Dabugam MLA Manohar Randhari in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Friday.

The critically injured, identified as Damu Jani, was rushed to Papadahandi CHC. He was later shifted to SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput as his condition was deteriorated.

The mishap took place near Pradhaniguda on Papadahndi-Maidalpur road in the district this afternoon, when the BJD MLA’s car hit the three-wheeler from rear side.

The auto rickshaw, which was carrying nine persons including two women, overturned on the road after MLA’s car hit it. Jani sustained injuries in his chest while others received minor injuries.

Soon after the incident, the three-time MLA immediately got down from his vehicle and rescued the injured persons with the help of locals. He also sent the injured persons to Papadahandi CHC in his four-wheeler.

