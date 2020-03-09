lawyer thrashes client

‘Dabangiri’ of Advocate: Client thrashed, forced to do sit-ups in public

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 43

Nayagarh: In yet another incident of Dabangiri of an advocate in the State came to light on Monday after a video showing a senior advocate thrashing a client mercilessly in public went viral on social media.

The video which surfaced on the Internet features the advocate reprimanding one Ajay Parida of Bhapur panchayat in a market place and forcing him to do sit-ups. Importantly, when this happened people were seen turning mute spectators.

Related News

Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar Completely Prepared For Holi…

Prisoner sustains fracture as Jail Warder thrashes him in…

Coronavirus Testing Facility In Odisha, No Positive Cases…

4.6 Lakh Looted At Gunpoint From Trader At Odisha’s…

As per a complaint filed by Ajay and his wife Manisha at Fategarh in connection with the incident later, the accused advocate had taken Rs 5000 from them to get their ‘labour card’ done. But at a later stage, the lawyer failed to accomplish his task and Ajay asked him to return the sum for which faced the ordeal.

Meanwhile, Manisha has met Nayagarh SP over the matter and sought stringent action against the accused.

You might also like
State

Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar Completely Prepared For Holi Mishaps

State

Prisoner sustains fracture as Jail Warder thrashes him in Sambalpur

State

Coronavirus Testing Facility In Odisha, No Positive Cases Yet

State

4.6 Lakh Looted At Gunpoint From Trader At Odisha’s Cuttack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.