Padmapur(Bargarh) : The Vigilance sleuths today conducted raids at the residence and office of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Purandar Sahu of Padmapur block on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The officials also conducted simultaneous raids at the residential double storied building at Padmapur in bargarh district and his office located at Dahia in Bargarh .

The raid was carried out, as serach warrants was issued by the Special Judge Vigilance, Sambalpur

The exact amount of disproportionate assets has not yet been ascertained.