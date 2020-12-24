Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Subarnapur: The Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at the office and residence of Duryodhan Meher, Panchayat Executive Officer of Cherupali gram panchayat under Dunguripali block of Subernapur district today on the allegations of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The officials of the Vigilance department conducted raids at the residence of Meher in Manikeshwari, Sonepur and his office at Cherupali gram panchayat.

A team led by Vigilance SP Sara Sharma and Balangir, Sambalpur and Sonepur Vigilance division carried out the search.

Raids are still underway.