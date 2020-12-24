DA Charges: Panchayat Executive Officer In Vigilance Net In Subernapur

By WCE 1

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Subarnapur: The Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at the office and residence of Duryodhan Meher, Panchayat Executive Officer of Cherupali gram panchayat under Dunguripali block of Subernapur district today on the allegations of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The officials of the Vigilance department conducted raids at the residence of Meher in Manikeshwari, Sonepur and his office at Cherupali gram panchayat.

A team led by Vigilance SP Sara Sharma and Balangir, Sambalpur and Sonepur Vigilance division carried out the search.

Raids are still underway.

You might also like
State

Assistant Engineer Of Rayagada Divison-2 Works Department Under Odisha Vigilance…

State

Odisha: Over 5 Houses Gutted In Fire Mishap In Jajpur

State

1.39 Lakh dwelling houses sanctioned for homeless households in 114 towns, cities of…

State

Odisha Govt Makes Major Reshuffle in IPS Cadre: Nayagarh SP transferred

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.