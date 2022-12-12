DA Case: Retired soil conservation officer convicted, gets 2 years RI

Koraput: Former Soil Conservation Officer (now retired) of Koraput, Rama Chandra Behura, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Cuttack Vigilance in disproportionate assets (DA) case was convicted by the court and was awarded two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Behura was charge-sheeted under section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1,06,894 to his known sources of income.

Apart from sentencing him to rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years, the court also asked him to pay fine of Rs 50,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Behura following his conviction.

Murali Dhar Baral, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance Cell Division, Cuttack had investigated the case and Biren Kumar Panda, P.P, Special Court, Cuttack conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.