DA Case: Retired soil conservation officer convicted, gets 2 years RI

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Behura following his conviction.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Retired soil conservation officer gets 2 years RI
representative image

Koraput: Former Soil Conservation Officer (now retired) of Koraput, Rama Chandra Behura, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Cuttack Vigilance in disproportionate assets (DA) case was convicted by the court and was awarded two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Behura was charge-sheeted under section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1,06,894 to his known sources of income.

Related News

Odisha: Forest Range Officer Siba Prasad Naik in vigilance…

Odisha vigilance arrests ARI in bribery case

Ex-accountant Daud Jena convicted in Vigilance trap case

Odisha police officer under Vigilance scanner

Apart from sentencing him to rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years, the court also asked him to pay fine of Rs 50,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Behura following his conviction.

Murali Dhar Baral, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance Cell Division, Cuttack had investigated the case and Biren Kumar Panda, P.P, Special Court, Cuttack conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.