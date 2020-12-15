Gajapati: The Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at the residence of Dushmanta Nayak, Assistant teacher of Upper Primary School, S Routpur under Gosani block in Gajapati district on charges of acquiring assets disproportionate to known sources of his income.

The 9-member team vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raids at 12 places including his residence at Erdala street in Parlakhemundi,native place at his village in Jangalpadu in Gajapati district , relatives house at Gunupur in Rayagada, office at S Routpur and seven other houses belonging to Nayak in Parlakhemundi town.

The exact movable and immovable assets is yet to be ascertained.

Till last reports filed, further raids are still underway.