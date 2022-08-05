Cylinder Bursts In Roadside Stall In Odisha, Property Worth Crores Burnt Down

Soro: A LPG cylinder burst in a roadside stall late at night in Soro of Balasore district in Odisha on Thursday causing a huge fire.

According to reports, property worth more than a crore has been engulfed by the bellowing flames.

The incident has occurred near Soro block square in a small roadside tiffin stall. The LPG cylinder kept in the shop caught fire and it spread to the grocery and variety store beside it.

The goods in both the shops have turned into ashes. The estimated value of the goods is said to be more than a crore.

As many as eight shops have been affected by the blaze, said sources.

On being informed, the Soro fire department rushed the spot and tried to bring the flames under control.