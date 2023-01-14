Cyclothon and walkathon to be held in Bhubaneswar by RTOs for road safety week

Bhubaneswar: The two Road Transport Offices (RTOs) in Bhubaneswar will be organising a cyclothon and a walkathon tomorrow in Bhubaneswar.

The RTO near Acharya Vihar square will conduct a cyclothon. The cyclothon will start at 7 AM from Master Canteen square. Prominent odia film actor Siddhant Mohapatra will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

Similarly, the Patia RTO will be conducting a walkathon which will start from the RTO Patia office itself at 8 AM.

Both the marathons will end at the driving testing track present in Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

A “Nukkad Natak” or street play will be performed by students of KIIT at ADTS, Chandrasekharpur on this occassion as well.

