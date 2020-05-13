Bhubaneswar : A cyclonic storm is expected in the Bay of Bengal and it might affect Odisha on 16 May, 2020. However, the chances of the storm affecting coastal Odisha are very low as predicted by the Indian Met Department.

According to the bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department, an area of Low Pressure has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea in the morning today.

The low pressure area is likely to concentrate into Depression over central parts of South Bay of Bengal on 15th May.

The depression has the possibilities of intensifying into a Cyclonic Storm over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by 16th May evening.

It is predicted that the storm will move northwestwards initially till 17th May and then re-curve north-northeast wards.

Winds ranging from 45 kmph to 65 kmph is likely to prevail during the cyclonic storm. However on 16th the wind speed might reach 85 kmph and the sea condition might become rough, predicted IMD.

However, the effect of the cyclone will not affect the landmass of Odisha, hence no weather warning has been issued by the IMD, for the State.

However the fishermen are advised not to enter too deep in the sea on 15th May and those who are inside the sea are advised to retreat back.