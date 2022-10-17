Cyclonic circulation forms over south Andaman sea, no effects on Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its fresh weather forecast has not predicted about cyclone and a cyclonic circulation has formed over the south side of Andaman sea.

As per the reports from the IMD, the cyclonic circulation has extended upto 3.2 km of the atmosphere.

A low pressure area is likely to be formed over the Southeast and East Central part of Bay of Bengal (BoB) on October 20. Besides, the low pressure will move towards the west-northwest direction and will face towards the South Western part of the Bay of Bengal.

According to reports, the low pressure is likely to intensify after 48 hrs of its formation.

However, there will be no effects of the low pressure in Odisha for now, as it is very far away from the land.

On the other hand, no estimation has been made by the MET department regarding the low pressure forming into a cyclone.