Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, Heavy rainfall in Odisha for next 4 days

Rainfall in Odisha is likely to increase over the next 4 days due to an active cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal continues to cause heavy rainfall in several areas across Odisha. Especially, areas in the coastal region of the state continue to experience very heavy rainfall.

The active cyclonic circulation is likely to develop into a low pressure area within the next 36 hours. Weather forecasts predict heavy rainfall in Odisha for the next four days. In view of the same, the regional meteorological department has issued alerts accordingly.

A total of 13 districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm today. These districts include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Intensity of rainfall is likely to increase in Odisha from tomorrow. Forecasts predict the heaviest rainfall from September 20 to September 22.

