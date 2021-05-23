Cyclone Yass Update: NDRF Deploys Teams In Various Districts Of Odisha

By WCE 2
odisha cyclone
File Photo Credits: ANI

Bhubaneswar: As many as 18 NDRF teams have been pre-positioned in various districts of Odisha in order to carry out rescue and relief operations for cyclone Yass.

As per reports, the 18 NDRF teams have have been deployed in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj and four have been kept on standby.

“The well marked low pressure area has been formed over east central Bay of Bengal and persists. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next six hours.”

“It is very likely to move north­ north westwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours”, said the Regional MeT Department here at Bhubaneswar.

