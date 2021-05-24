Cyclone Yass: Shops Allowed To Remain Open Till 1pm In 10 Districts Of Odisha

By WCE 2
shops open odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: In view of the impending cyclone Yass, the Odisha government has decided to allow grocery stores and shops dealing with food and essential items to remain open between 7 am and 1 pm.

This relaxation shall be applicable on Monday and Tuesday in 10 coastal and adjoining districts.

This decision has been taken to allow people more time to stock up on essential items from market during lockdown before the impending cyclone ‘Yaas’.

“Street corner, road-side shops, stand-alone shops, OMFED shops, milk booths dealing with milk and milk products, bread and shops dealing with food and essential items, vegetables, fish, meat, egg and milk are allowed to operate between 7 AM to 1 PM on 24th May 2021 (Monday) and 25th May 2021 (Tuesday) in 10 districts namely Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Puri, Jajpur, Cuttack and Khordha,” said an order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner.

You might also like
State

Odisha Reports Highest Covid Deaths Ever At 32, Toll Crosses 2500 Mark

COVID 19

Be Aware Parents, Consult Doctor Immediately If Child’s Oxygen Level Goes Below…

State

Cyclone Odisha: ‘Yass’ Very Likely To Cross Odisha By May 26

State

11,059 Covid Positives In Odisha In 24 Hrs, Cuttack Highest At 1,133

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.