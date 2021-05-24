Bhubaneswar: In view of the impending cyclone Yass, the Odisha government has decided to allow grocery stores and shops dealing with food and essential items to remain open between 7 am and 1 pm.

This relaxation shall be applicable on Monday and Tuesday in 10 coastal and adjoining districts.

This decision has been taken to allow people more time to stock up on essential items from market during lockdown before the impending cyclone ‘Yaas’.

“Street corner, road-side shops, stand-alone shops, OMFED shops, milk booths dealing with milk and milk products, bread and shops dealing with food and essential items, vegetables, fish, meat, egg and milk are allowed to operate between 7 AM to 1 PM on 24th May 2021 (Monday) and 25th May 2021 (Tuesday) in 10 districts namely Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Puri, Jajpur, Cuttack and Khordha,” said an order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner.