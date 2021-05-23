Bhubaneswar: The low pressure over Bay of Bengal became more marked and lay as a well marked low pressure area over East Central Bay of Bengal.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 12 hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre situated here at Bhubaneswar.

The MeT Center further added that, it is very likely to move north­-north westwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by May 24.

Further it may change into a very severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours.

#Low Pressure became more marked & lay as a #WellMarked #LowPressure Area over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal & It is very likely to concentrate into a #Depression during next #12hours. pic.twitter.com/FX534sPYWr — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) May 23, 2021

The CM directed district collectors and SPs to personally monitor safe evacuation of the people living in low-lying areas or vulnerable condition to cyclone shelters.

He directed the Chief Secretary to regularly monitor cyclone preparedness and issue necessary advisory to district administrations.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday presided over a high-level meeting through video conferencing and issued important directives ahead of the probable cyclone Yaas.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with senior government officials and representatives from National Disaster Management Authority, Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations for the approaching Cyclone Yaas today.

Home Minister and other ministers will also join the meeting through video conferencing.