Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and it will subsequently intensify into a cyclonic storm on May 24 on Saturday.

“A Low-pressure area has formed over east-central BoB today morning and it will intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and further intensify into very severe cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening,” tweeted IMD.

Low pressure area has formed over eastcentral BoB today morning. To intensify into a CS by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening. pic.twitter.com/DakiLqpw0f — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 22, 2021

At that time of the cyclone, the wind speed might reach 120-165 kmph. After the low-pressure intensifies into deep depression, the exact place of landfall & time can be ascertained, informs IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The northern coastal parts of Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall due to the impact of the cyclone from May 25 onwards. As the centre and state governments are taking all the steps to tackle the situation and there is no need to panic,informs IMD DG.

The Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena informed that the Covid hospitals and CCCs will have generators for possible power disruption. The district and sub-divisional hospitals will also have to have alternate power back up and the oxygen production and supply will be not disrupted in the state due to Cyclone Yass.