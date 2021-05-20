Bhubaneswar: A cyclone is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal and neighbouring area around May 22, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) It is likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 72 hours, the IMD added.

The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted that Super Cyclone ‘Yash’ is likely to make landfall in Sundarbans area between May 23 and May 25 and possibly move towards Bangladesh.

Though the meteorological department is not sure about the direction and the speed of the wind but they said that a low depression has been formed in the East Central Bay and its adjoining areas and as it is increasing in strength every day it might take the shape of a ‘Super Cyclone’ before making landfall by the end of the week.

However, the officials are of the opinion that the storm might move towards Bangladesh after entering land through the Sundarbans. The department has already issued a warning to the fishermen asking them not to venture to the sea on May 23.

As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik all the secretaries have already started their preparations and they will take all necessary precautions to avoid any loss of life or property informed the Special Relief Commissioner.