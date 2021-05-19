Bhubaneswar: A cyclone is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal and neighbouring area around May 23-25, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted that Super Cyclone ‘Yash’ is likely to make landfall in Sundarbans area between May 23 and May 25 and possibly move towards Bangladesh.

As per three reputed weather models, US-GSF, ECMWF and CGEPS (MME) of Indian Institute of Tropical Metrology (IITM), the Bay of Bengal shall form a low pressure area in the north-east quadrant of the Bay of Bengal. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether it shall intensify into a cyclonic storm or not as the system is currently under observation.

It is to be noted that Odisha has witnessed two consecutive summer cyclones, Fani in 2019 and Amphan in 2020 and now reputed weather models have raised an alert that Bay of Bengal might create the first cyclonic system of the season.

Earlier in 2020, hundreds of lost their lives in the super cyclone Amphan that devastated the eastern India and Bangladesh in the month of May.