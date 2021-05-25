Cyclone Yaas: Vaccination Drive On May 26 Rescheduled In All Centres Under BMC, See Details

Bhubaneswar: In view of impeding cyclone Yaas, the vaccination drive in all the centres that comes under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area shall be closed on Tuesday (May 26).

All the citizens who had booked their vaccination date on May 26 has been rescheduled to May 29.

The people do not need to book their respective slots again for May 29. In fact they can be inoculated with the Covid vaccine at their scheduled centres appointment by producing the same appointment slip.

Similarly, the Covid vaccination drive shall also remain closed in Cuttack on Tuesday, Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation Ananya Das. It has been rescheduled to be held on May 31. Citizens who have their online appointment at the same vaccination centre by producing the appointment slip and relevant ID card for verification.

The very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas over east central Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall between 11 am to 1 pm on May 26.

The cyclonic storm Yaas will make a landfall between Chandbali and Dhamra port. According to the report, the cyclone Yaas is moving at a speed of 15 km per hour. It remained about 220 km south-southeast of Paradip and 330 km south-southeast of Balasore.