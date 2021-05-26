Cyclone Yaas Update: Youth Critically Injured As Tree Falls In Balasore

cyclone yaas balasore

Balasore: A 20-years-old youth has suffered critical injuries as a tree fell due to the gusty winds during the landfall process of the cyclone Yaas in Railway Colony of Balasore district in Odisha on Wednesday.

According to reports, the youth was asleep in his house along with his mother and two sisters when a huge tree fell on their house. His mother along with her two sisters managed to move out from the devastated house and save their lives. However, the youth had been trapped inside the house.

On getting the information, the local fire fighters arrived at the spot and rescued the youth in a critical condition.

He has been rushed to the local hospital for immediate medical treatment.

The very severe cyclonic storm Yaas has commenced the landfall process  around 9 am today.

