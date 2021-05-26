Bhubaneswar: The very severe cyclonic storm Yaas moved through Bahanaga, Balasore, Sadar and Remuna areas of the state. The wind speed during the time of landfall was 140-145 km per hour, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The next 12 hours is extremely crucial for Mayurbhanj and Nilgiri sub divisions, hence the areas are currently being monitored. More than one lakh people have been shifted to safer places in Mayurbhanj.

Reportedly, two people from Balasore and Keonjhar respectively have lost their lives as trees fell on them. An investigation has been initiated into the matter, added SRC.

Water logging has been caused at many areas including Bahanaga, Remuna, Balasore Sadar and Dhamra Bhadrak from the high tides of river. Many huge trees have been uprooted and electrical connection in a lot of areas has been disrupted.

No such major damage has been reported in Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara district. Bhadrak and Balasore districts have been affected the most.