Bhubaneswar: In view of the Cyclone Yaas, Indian Meteorological Department has issued warning no 4 to Dhamra and Paradeep ports while warning no 3 to Gopalpur and Puri of Odisha.

Similarly, warning no 1 has been issued to four districts- Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur while warning no 2 issued for Cuttack, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts.

Cyclone Yaas shall make its landfall by evening of May 26. Hence the four hours prior and post the landfall is very crucial. It has intensified into a cyclonic storm on Monday morning and it will further intensify into very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.

Vigorous organized clouds in associated with the Deep Depression over East central Bay of Bengal.

It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May early morning.

It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.