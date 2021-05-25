Bhubaneswar: Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ lies 360 km south south east of Paradip (Odisha), 460 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 450 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal).

Due to the influence of the low pressure, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places with isolated extremely heavy fall very likely to occur over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into central Bay of Bengal till today night and into north Bay of

Bengal and along and off Odisha coast till May 27.

Local Warning Signal No. 4 (LW-4) at Paradip and Dhamra Ports and Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 (LC- 3) at Gopalpur and Puri Ports of Odisha.

Tidal waves of height 2-4 meters above astronomical tide are likely to inundate low lying areas of Balasore,

Bhadrak and about 2 meters above astronomical tide are likely to inundate low lying areas of Kendrapara and

Jagatsinghpur Districts around the time of landfall.