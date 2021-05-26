Cyclone Yaas Update: Old Man Crushed To Death Under Tree In Keonjhar District Of Odisha

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, an old man has lost his life as a tree fell on him during the landfall process in Anandpur town of Keonjhar district in Odisha on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Purnachandra Naik of Panchupali village under Baliapal Tehsil of Balasore.

According to reports, Purnachandra was walking towards Alekh Math today in the morning when a tree fell on him and he lost his life on the spot.

On getting the information, the Ghasipura police arrived at the spot and rescued the body. They have sent the body for autopsy process to Sub Divisional Hospital in Anandapur.

The very severe cyclonic storm Yaas has commenced the landfall process around 9 am today. The landfall is taking place in Bahanaga and Remuna block, south of Balasore town.