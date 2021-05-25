Bhubaneswar: The people living near the seashore, kaccha houses and low-lying areas are being evacuated to safer shelters such as schools, cyclone shelters etc due to the impending cyclone Yass.

The government has made all facilities such as providing drinking water, dry and cooked food and providing plastic sheets wherever required.

Damage Expected for coastal districts of North Odisha, and adjoining interior districts:

 Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to

pucca houses.

 Potential threat from flying objects.

 Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles.

 Major damage to Kutcha and and Pucca roads.

 Flooding of escape routes.

 Disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signaling systems.

 Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and

tearing of palm fronds.

 Blowing down of bushy trees like mango.

 Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings.

 Visibility severely affected.

Action Suggested for coastal districts of North Odisha, and adjoining interior districts:

 Suspension of fishing operation and movement of ships in disturbed areas.

 Ports along the east coast of India may take necessary pre-cautions.

 Naval base operations may maintain necessary pre-cautions

 Tourism activities may be restricted over these areas.

 Mobilise evacuation from coastal areas of North Odisha.

 Judicious regulation of rail and road traffic.

 People in affected areas to remain indoors.

 Preparatory action before the cyclones.

The very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas over east central Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall between Chandbali and Dhamra port on May 26, informs India Meterological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

It is moving in North-northwestward direction at a speed of 09kmph during past six hours. It remained about 360 km south-southeast of Paradip and 460km south-southeast of Balasore.” the bulletin said.