Jajpur: Due to the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas, heavy showers and gusty winds witnessed in Jajpur district of Odisha.

Reportedly, people from Dasarathpur, Binjharpur, Bari and Korei blocks of the district have been evacuated to safer places to avoid any mishap due to the storm.

As many as 7000 people have been shifted from Dasarathpur only, added reports.

As of now, 33,364 people have been shifted to cyclone shelters in Jajpur, informed District Magistrate Chakravarti Singh Rathore.

The police officials, local fire fighters, team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (​ODRAF) team are involved in the rescue operation.