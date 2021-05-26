Cyclone Yaas: Railway Restoration Work Underway In Odisha, Services To Resume Shortly

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway has started the restoration of railway tracks and bridges in sensitive areas of Odisha which were hit by cyclone ‘Yaas’.

Detailed track and OHE inspection was conducted in affected section of Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Ranital section, Bhadrak-Dhamra Port section, Cuttack-Paradip  section and Haridaspur-Paradip section of the Division. However, no major damage to the Railway property (Railway Installation or Railway quarter) has been reported.

The Railway stations like Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Paradeep Port and Dhamra Port etc which were put on high alert, have experienced heavy rain and speedy winds during the cyclone.

Port-Railway operations at Paradeep Port and Dhamra Port are likely to resume by late evening after completing inspections of their loading and unloading machinery and tracks.

Headquarters officials and Crisis Management Team and Divisional officers at Khurda Road were continuously monitoring the impact of the cyclone at all stations between Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak.

