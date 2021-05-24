Cyclone Yaas: Odisha Government Cancels Holidays And Leaves Of Government Employees

cyclone yaas update
Photo: Govt of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In order to manage human resource, materials and logistics for the areas likely to be affected by Cyclone Yaas, the Odisha Government has cancelled holidays and leaves of all Government servants with immediate effect.

All the Government holidays in the State have been cancelled till May 31, 2021, said the order.

Also read: Cyclone Yaas Update: Warning Issued To Different Ports Of Odisha

The Cyclonic storm Yaas is expected to hit coasts of West Bengal and north Odisha around evening of May 26, 2021, informed the IMD.

The details of the order issued by Odisha Governement are mentioned below:

