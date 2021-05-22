Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday presided over a high-level meeting through video conferencing and issued important directives ahead of the probable cyclone Yaas.

It is to be noted that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted formation of Cyclone Yaas in Bay of Bengal in the next two days.

The CM directed district collectors and SPs to personally monitor safe evacuation of the people living in low-lying areas or vulnerable condition to cyclone shelters. He directed the Chief Secretary to regularly monitor cyclone preparedness and issue necessary advisory to district administrations.

The CM directed officials to ensure that seamless intra and inter-state supply of oxygen during and after the cyclone in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

The Chief Minister asked the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to keep the ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Service teams ready along with their gears for rescue and clearing of road for early restoration of road network after the cyclone.

The CM asked people not to panic and advised them to remain alert and follow the important instructions issued by the administration.

Development Commissioner-cum-Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena informed that the trajectory (path) of the cyclone will be known by tomorrow evening. Jena said that 22 NDRF teams, 66 ODRAF teams, 177 Fire Service teams are ready for rescue operations. In addition to multi-purpose cyclone shelters additional shelters have been identified for shifting of people, he also said.