Cyclone Yaas: Odisha CM Directs Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra To Take Stock Of Situation In Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed Energy Minister Capt Dibya Shankar Mishra to reach Balasore today and take stock of the Cyclone Yaas situation as it is expected to make landfall tomorrow.

The CM ordered to reach Balasore and set up a camp. He has earlier reviewed the preparedness of the OTPCL and DISCOMs for the cyclone Yaas.

Earlier today, Director General (DG) of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, had informed the Severe Cyclonic Storm is to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm today and to lay centred near Dhamra in Bhadrak district at around 5 AM on May 26.

It will cross the land in between north of Dhamra and south of Balasore in the afternoon of May 26.