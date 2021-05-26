Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Expected to Weaken In Next 3 Hours

By WCE 2
cyclone yaas update

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Yaas is likely to move north-north-west wards and weaken gradually into a severe cyclonic storm during next 3 hours and into cyclonic storm during subsequent 6 hours informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cyclone Yaas crossed north Odisha coast about 20 km south of Balasore from 10:30 am to 11:30 am today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph. It then moved northwestwards & lay centred at 11:30 am over north coastal Odisha about 15 km south-southwest of Balasore added the IMD. 

Extensive flooding has been experienced in various coastal districts of Odisha. Huge trees have been uprooted and electrical connection in a lot of areas has been disrupted.

