Bhubaneswar: The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ over East central Bay of Bengal has moved north north westwards with a speed of about 09 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred today, over East central Bay of Bengal.

It lies 360 km south south east of Paradip (Odisha), 460 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 450 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal).

Since Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit Odisha by May 26, the government is taking all the precautions that are required to save people.

The people living near the seashore, kaccha houses and low-lying areas are being evacuated to safer shelters such as schools, cyclone shelters etc.

Till now, 60,000 people have been evacuated from various districts. As many as 7,000 cyclone shelters have been identified by the government of Odisha.

Due to the influence of the low pressure, created due to Cyclone Yaas, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places with isolated extremely heavy fall very likely to occur over the 9 districts of:

Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal.

The very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas over east central Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall between Chandbali and Dhamra port on May 26, informs India Meterological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

It is moving in North-northwestward direction at a speed of 09 kmph during past six hours. It remained about 360 km south-southeast of Paradip and 460km south-southeast of Balasore.” the bulletin said.

Several Warnings Issued By IMD, in view of cyclone Yaas. Damage expected to kaccha houses, power lines, tidal waves.

Warning issued to look out for flying debris. Huge tidal waves may be witnessed.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed Energy Minister Capt Dibya Shankar Mishra to reach Balasore today and take stock of the Cyclone Yaas situation as it is expected to make landfall tomorrow.

The CM ordered to reach Balasore and set up a camp. He has earlier reviewed the preparedness of the OTPCL and DISCOMs for the cyclone Yaas.

The low pressure lies about 280 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 380 km south-southeast of Balasore

(Odisha), 370 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) and 370 kms south-southwest of Sagar Islands (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours.