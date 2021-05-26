Bhubaneswar: We are expecting ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ Cyclone Yaas to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting 155 kmph informed Umashankar Das, senior scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar

Cyclone Yass moving ahead in North North West direction, now about 120km East South East of Paradeep. Increased wind and rain seen in and around Paradeep. Wind action and intensity will gradually increase. So also rainfall. Please stay indoor in safe shelters. Landfall will be in early morning around Dhamra, said SRC Odisha.

Cyclone Yaas lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.8°N and longitude 87.3°E, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha): IMD (issued at 0645 hours)