Cyclone Yaas Live Update: Heavy Rain And Winds In Mayurbhanj, Odisha

By WCE 2
Pic Credits: ANI

Mayurbhanj: Very severe cyclonic storm Yaas is moving at a speed of 15 kmph. The exact time of landfall is said to be around noon, heavy rain experienced in Mayurbhanj.

The senior scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar said, “We are expecting ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ Cyclone Yaas to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting 155 kmph.” 

The district administration in Mayurbhanj has already evacuated 63,944 people to various cyclone shelters.

Very heavy rainfall and gusty winds is being experienced in the entire district.

