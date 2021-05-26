Cyclone Yaas Live Update: Flights Between Bhubaneswar-Mumbai-Kolkata Cancelled

Bhubaneswar/Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has witnessed the cancellation of flights between Mumbai to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

Approximately six flights have been cancelled so far. Flights to other regions continue to operate on schedule informed the Mumbai Airport PRO.

The landfall process of cyclone Yaas has started at about 9 am. The process shall continue for 3-4 hours until completion. The cyclone shall make landfall near North of Dhamra and south of Balasore close around Bahanaga block coast.

 

