Cyclone Yaas Live Update: Centered 60 kms Away From Balasore, Odisha

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: The very severe cyclonic storm Yaas is moving at a speed of 15 kmph. The exact time of landfall is yet to be ascertained.

However, the senior scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar said, “We are expecting ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ Cyclone Yaas to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting 155 kmph.” 

The storm is centered 60 kms away from Balasore and 90 kms from Paradeep and 105 kms from Digha in West Bengal.

It is expected to make landfall near Dhamra by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting 155 kmph.

Due to the influence of the cyclone, heavy to very heavy rain has been witnessed in almost all the coastal districts of Odisha.

