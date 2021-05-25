Bhubaneswar: The very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas over east central Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall between 11 am to 1 pm on May 26, informs India Meterological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.
The cyclonic storm Yaas will make a landfall between Chandbali and Dhamra port.
According to the report, the cyclone Yaas is moving at a speed of 16 km per hour. It remained about 220 km south-southeast of Paradip and 330 km south-southeast of Balasore,” added reports.
Jajpur district administration imposes restrictions on the movement of vehicles between Chandikhole and Balasore and vice-versa from 12 midnight to 12 noon tomorrow in view of Cyclone Yaas.