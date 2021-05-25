Cyclone Yaas: Landfall process expected to begin at 5 am, May 26 near Dhamra, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ over northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 15 kmph. It is expected to make the landfall near Dhamra. The process of landfall is expected to commence at about 5 am in the morning of May 26.

The wind speed during the landfall of Cyclone Yaas will be around 140-150 kmph. Gusting wind speed is likely to be 165-190 kmph.

The cyclone is expected to move towards Jharkhand through Mayurbhanj district.

Till the last report received, the windspeed at Astaranga was 40 to 50 kmph.

More than 5 lakh people have been moved to safe places. The maximum, one lakh and 43 thousand people were evacuated in Balasore. Similarly, 21 thousand in Jagatsinghpur, 14 thousand in Puri and 10 thousand people in Cuttack have been evacuated from low lying areas to safer places.

The SRC has said that everything under control now.